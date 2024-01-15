New steakhouse set to open at Buckingham hotel
A new steakhouse restaurant is set to open in Buckingham next month.
Dukes Steakhouse Restaurant is opening inside the Villiers Hotel on 1 February and accepting bookings from the 2nd onwards.
Upon opening it will become only the second steakhouse in the town and is promising guests an unforgettable dining experience.
A spokesperson for the restaurant said it would be sourcing local farmers and suppliers for its dishes.
On the menu at the new steakhouse guests can pick from chargrilled steaks and a range of burgers. Also, the restaurant will offer a series of plant-based options to cater for vegetarian and vegan guests.
Villiers Hotel comes under the Active Hospitality Group umbrella, CEO Bruce Cave said: “Dukes Steakhouse isn't just a new restaurant; it's a fresh chapter in local dining. We're here to offer straightforward, high-quality steakhouse fare that Buckingham has been missing out on. It's our mission to be the go-to spot for great steaks and a relaxed, enjoyable dining experience.”
An invite only gala evening is planned for the steakhouse’s opening night on 1 February. Throughout the rest of February the steakhouse is offering special offers to customers, specifics can be found online.
Ben Roche has been named as the restaurant's head chef, hotel general manager, Andrew Conway, will also oversee operations.
Also contained within the property is 49 recently refurbished bedrooms and conference rooms that are available for booking. Villiers Hotel has also confirmed that the restaurant site underwent an extensive refurbishment before the steakhouse’s opening.