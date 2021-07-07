New pizza place set to open soon in Aylesbury
It will be the second UK store for the chain
Eagle Pizza is opening soon in Aylesbury and it will be the second restaurant the chain owns.
The pizza place is opening up on 14 Kingsbury in Aylesbury, it will be the second Eagle Pizza takeaway restaurant, one store currently operates from Milton Keynes.
Eagle Pizza recently debuted in Milton Keynes, the takeaway service opened on January 6 this year and is already expanding.
As you'd expect pizzas dominate the current menu showing for MK customers, it is filled with plenty of conventional pizza toppings. Customers can order meat feast, Margherita and vegetarian pizzas, alongside more quirky toppings like: Asian and tuna specials. Sides, salads and drinks can also be ordered from the takeaway store.
An opening date hasn't been announced for Eagle Pizza, Aylesbury, but the store is currently being advertised as 'coming soon' both on the company website and at the property address in Kingsbury.