New pizza place set to open soon in Aylesbury

Eagle Pizza is opening soon in Aylesbury and it will be the second restaurant the chain owns.

The pizza place is opening up on 14 Kingsbury in Aylesbury, it will be the second Eagle Pizza takeaway restaurant, one store currently operates from Milton Keynes.

Eagle Pizza recently debuted in Milton Keynes, the takeaway service opened on January 6 this year and is already expanding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eagle Pizza Aylesbury

As you'd expect pizzas dominate the current menu showing for MK customers, it is filled with plenty of conventional pizza toppings. Customers can order meat feast, Margherita and vegetarian pizzas, alongside more quirky toppings like: Asian and tuna specials. Sides, salads and drinks can also be ordered from the takeaway store.