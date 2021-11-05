New food hygiene rating issued to Aylesbury restaurant as well as Vale takeaway and pub
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to an Aylesbury restaurant and a pub and takeaway elsewhere in the Vale, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Malebon Cafe at 21 Kingsbury, Aylesbury, was given a hygiene rating of 4 on September 30 the FSA site shows.
The Bottle & Glass on Oxford Road, Dinton, was given a 2 rating on September 30.
And Winslow Kebab And Pizza at 76 High Street, Winslow, received a 4 rating, also on September 30.
The FSA's ratings scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
What they mean:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required