New Aylesbury restaurant seeks licence to serve alcohol and host live music

A new seafood and European restaurant planned for Aylesbury town centre has applied to Buckinghamshire Council for a licence to serve alcohol and host live music events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bucks Herald reported on the fact Muntenia’s is coming to the town centre and will specialise in serving Romanian cuisine while advertising a breakfast, seafood, and grilled food on its ‘coming soon’ signage.

Now Muntenia’s, which will occupy the ground floor and basement of 31–33 Kingsbury, is seeking permission to sell alcohol alongside meals and provide regulated entertainment in its basement dining space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application also includes plans for live performances as part of the venue’s offering.

Muntenia’s is coming to the town centre and will specialise in serving Romanian cuisine while advertising a breakfast, seafood, and grilled food on its ‘coming soon’ signage. Now it is seeking a licence to serve alcohol and host live music. Photo: National World

The restaurant, which will have seating for around 58 diners upstairs and 53 downstairs, is positioning itself as a food-led business, with alcohol intended to complement “substantial food to seated diners” rather than operating as a bar.

As part of its premises licence submission, Muntenia’s has outlined a range of measures to meet licensing objectives, including:

Installing a police-approved CCTV system covering entry and exit points

Enforcing a Challenge 25 policy for alcohol sales

Keeping noise levels low so they cannot be heard at nearby homes

Supervising customers leaving the premises to avoid late-night disturbance

Scheduling deliveries and waste collections to minimise disruption

The application also sets out commitments to fire safety, clear escape routes, regular litter collection, and close cooperation with local authorities to prevent crime and disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, Muntenia’s will join a cluster of hospitality venues in Kingsbury, adding to Aylesbury’s evening dining options.

Buckinghamshire Council is now considering the application, and local residents or businesses can submit representations before a decision is made.