New Aylesbury restaurant seeks licence to serve alcohol and host live music
The Bucks Herald reported on the fact Muntenia’s is coming to the town centre and will specialise in serving Romanian cuisine while advertising a breakfast, seafood, and grilled food on its ‘coming soon’ signage.
Now Muntenia’s, which will occupy the ground floor and basement of 31–33 Kingsbury, is seeking permission to sell alcohol alongside meals and provide regulated entertainment in its basement dining space.
The application also includes plans for live performances as part of the venue’s offering.
The restaurant, which will have seating for around 58 diners upstairs and 53 downstairs, is positioning itself as a food-led business, with alcohol intended to complement “substantial food to seated diners” rather than operating as a bar.
As part of its premises licence submission, Muntenia’s has outlined a range of measures to meet licensing objectives, including:
- Installing a police-approved CCTV system covering entry and exit points
- Enforcing a Challenge 25 policy for alcohol sales
- Keeping noise levels low so they cannot be heard at nearby homes
- Supervising customers leaving the premises to avoid late-night disturbance
- Scheduling deliveries and waste collections to minimise disruption
The application also sets out commitments to fire safety, clear escape routes, regular litter collection, and close cooperation with local authorities to prevent crime and disorder.
If approved, Muntenia’s will join a cluster of hospitality venues in Kingsbury, adding to Aylesbury’s evening dining options.
Buckinghamshire Council is now considering the application, and local residents or businesses can submit representations before a decision is made.