Mum of two realises a dream to open quirky new bar in Aylesbury town centre

Despite “endless challenges” an Aylesbury mum of two is set to launch a quirky new bar in Aylesbury town centre.

The Library, formerly Temple Street Wine Bar, is under the new ownership of Aylesbury mum Samantha Fraser who says she is proud to boast an innovative new addition to the town with her LGBTQ+ friendly cocktail and craft beer bar in the heart of the old town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samantha is the owner, founder, and manager of Heathen Bars and The Library is her latest venture having taken it on from previous owner David Berry – who has decided to enjoy retirement and time with his family.

Subtle renovations have turned Temple Street Wine Bar into new venue, The Library

Samantha says she is a local mum who had a dream of running her own bar. So she jumped at the chance to take over.

Samantha worked with the Literary Club, who manage the building, and the previous owners to ensure that she subtly upgraded the bar, keeping the old fixtures and fittings intact whilst doing some light renovation on the bar, the windows and the decor inside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was keen to extend the bar to allow more space for both staff and patrons, as well as holding more stock for a wider range of drinks,” she said.

"The interior design has been a dream, particularly the piano at the end of the bar which shows the quirky side of our personality.”

Getting the venture up and running has not been plain sailing with funding falling through, being a busy mum of two, sourcing the right drinks from the best local suppliers, licensing and other issues.

But in order to give it her all, Samantha went all in and chose not to get another job after leaving previous employment, instead focusing on realising her dream.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have dreamt of owning my own bar since I was seven years old,” Samantha added. “And when the opportunity came to find the funding to take over the former Rothschild donated ‘Library’, which dates back to the 1900’s, I did everything I could to make my dream a reality.

“One of the biggest things I have noticed about Aylesbury is the lack of fully inclusive spaces, so it was important for me, with a mixed team who are all queer representing, to ensure that the bar is a place for everyone."

In 2022, women in the UK launched 151,603 companies, up from 145,271 in 2021 and more than twice the level in 2018, according to an independent review led by Alison Rose, chief executive of Natwest Group.

Now Samantha is among that number with her own bar in the heart of Aylesbury town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samantha has a background in bars and brewing, and a particular love of craft beers and has been extensively sourcing the perfect beers and spirits from local breweries and distilleries as well as

producing a delicious new menu with the idea of sharing, community and togetherness in mind.

Samantha promises The Library will be a safe, welcoming space staffed by a proud and openly queer team.

“I’m in love with it all already, and cannot wait for the ride,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement