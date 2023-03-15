Mother's Day Gift Guide – from luxury chocolate and drinks pairings to food hampers and recipe books

Keto8 Indulgence Hamper

But help is at hand with www.the-chocolatier.co.uk offering ideas including luxury chocolate and drinks pairings to food hampers and recipe books.

Try the Saicho and The Chocolatier Gift Set at £25.99 – visit www.saichodrinks.com/shop website.

Saicho a luxurious, non-alcoholic, single origin, sparking tea brand has announced a delicious pairing of their non-alcoholic sparkling teas with fine artisan chocolate created by The Chocolatier (www.the-chocolatier.co.uk) who supplies Michelin starred restaurants and prestige retailers such as Harrods and Selfridges. This Mother’s Day, consumers can explore a match made in heaven with Saicho’s exclusive single-origin chocolate pairing from The Chocolatier. The perfect pairing experience for indulging your dinner party guests, gifting the experience or simply enjoying yourself in a unique sensorial collaboration of flavours:

Mini Pack & Choc pairing (photo: Johnny Stephens)

Vanuta Malekula Dark Chocolate perfectly paired with Saicho Sparkling Darjeeling:

The company have paired The Chocolatier’s 72 per cent Vanuta Malekula dark chocolate with Saicho Darjeeling sparkling tea. The notes of ginger, mandarin and wood spice beautifully complement the complexity of the cherry, white grape and soft lemon notes exhibited by the single-origin dark chocolate.

Solomon Islands Dark Chocolate perfectly paired with Saicho Sparkling Hojicha:

The Chocolatier’s 69% Salomon Islands Dark Chocolate has been strikingly paired with Saicho Hojicha sparkling tea, with the distinguishing notes of hazelnut, seaweed and roasted chestnut. This paring perfectly fits the enduing cocoa, overlaid with red fruits, citrus and delicate plum notes.

70 per cent Peruvian Dark Chocolate perfectly paired with Saicho Sparkling Jasmine:

The exquisite pairing of Saicho Jasmine sparkling tea and The Chocolatier’s Peruvian dark chocolate is a match made in heaven. The Jasmine sparkling tea explores notes of apple sherbet, vanilla and lychee offering a divine sweet sensation for the palate. Experience the intensity of fruity and citrus notes coming through from The Chocolatier’s 70 per cent Peruvian dark chocolate.

Or try the Mash Direct Brunch Hamper at £20 – visit www.booths.co.uk website.

Even if you are not usually a natural chef, you can still be sure to impress your mum as you will have a delicious brunch spread ready in a matter of minutes that tastes just like home-cooked food as all of Mash Direct’s products are produced on their family farm in Northern Ireland. The brunch hamper contains:

Carrot & Parsnip Fries 2 x 300g - gently seasonsed, ready for you to crisp up and enjoy

Chilli Baby Bakes 2 x 370g - skin on baby potatoes seasoned with a chilli marinade and topped with a cripsy crumb

Crispy Vegetable Bakes (1 x 2 pack) - chunks of potato, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage and parsnip coated in a crispy golden crumb

Potato Cakes 250g (2 x 2 pack) - freshly baked cakes of diced potatoes, scallions and cheese with a hint of ground black pepper

Potato Rosti 180g (2 x 2 pack) - potatoes gently shredded with onion lightly fried, ready for you to crisp up and enjoy

Sweet Potato Fries 2 x 250

Or try the Keto8 Indulgence Hamper at £42.80 – visit 8foods.co.uk/collections/gifts-hampers website.

This hamper is the perfect gift for someone who is on a keto/low carb diet but craving treats. The Keto Indulgence Hamper includes:

1 Raw Brownie, 40g

1 Caramel Slice, 40g

1 Energy Bite, 40g

1 Raw Cacao Morsels, 120g

1 Raw Almond Morsels, 120g

1 Blondie Loaf, 200g

1 Victoria Sponge, 200g

1 Keto Brownie Loaf, 200g

2 Chee*y Kale Crisps, 30g

Or try the LA Brewery Sparking English Rose (also available in a twin pack or on subscription).

Available at Planet Organic, Wholefoods, Amazon, Ocado, Selfridges, prices start at £2.69 per bottle.

Delicate and floral, elegantly easy drinking for picture-perfect sipping. The English Rose is infused with white rose petals and elderflower, delicately dry with a floral finish.

LA Brewery English blush (750 ml) – Kombucha WarehouseL.A Brewery Sparkling English Blush (also available in a twin pack or on subscription)

Available at Planet Organic, Wholefoods, Amazon, Ocado, Selfridges, prices start at £2.69 per bottle.

Inspired by summer rosé wines, the L.A Sparkling Blush combines summer’s seasonal flowers. Infused with rhubarb, peach, elderflower, and a touch of hops. The Blush is delicate, fruity & refreshing.

LA Brewery Kombucha: Healthy recipes for naturally fermented tea drinks | by Louise Avery. Available at labrewery.co.uk website, £9.99.

Try healthy recipes for naturally fermented tea drinks.

Louise Avery, founder of LA Brewery, reveals her tried-and-tested recipes that use the freshest produce to create delicious home-brewed fermented teas.

