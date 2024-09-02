Milton Keynes pub is named one of the best brunch spots in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The best restaurants and pubs for brunch (breakfast and lunch!) in the UK have been named by Eat Drink Meet, a website that helps users discover nearby pubs, bars, and restaurants using unique filtering options.

The Barge Inn, in Milton Keynes, has been named amongst the best places to brunch in the UK by Eat Drink Meet.

Eat Drink Meet offers more than other websites, with options to filter to venues with brunch, afternoon tea, ‘pubs with a view’, ‘gastro pubs’, and even discover local establishments hosting pub quizzes and live music nights. It’s perfect for finding spots near you, that you didn’t know were there.

With venues across the UK on its books, Eat Drink Meet has definitively ranked the best brunch spots in key cities across the UK to help the public make that all-important decision of where to go.

The Barge Inn in Milton Keynes

Serving both locals and narrow boaters from the nearby Grand Union Canal since the 19th century, The Barge Inn in Milton Keynes is a true gem.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to dine with friends, stop off with the family, or just fancy a second breakfast, this pub offers a superb selection of brunch options.

Choices include full cooked breakfasts to Eggs Florentine, and all are available throughout the morning at weekends.

The other venues that made the top spot include:

The Bull’s Head, Shenstone, Staffordshire

The Bull’s Head in Shenstone, near Lichfield, offers a unique blend of town and country while still being only a stone's throw from some of the city’s historic attractions. With a well-stocked bar and everything from buttermilk pancakes to fresh avocado on offer on the menu, this relaxing pub offers a great mixture of brunch options for all the family to enjoy.

The Hawes Inn, South Queensferry, West Lothian

Once the inspiration for a Robert Louis Stevenson novel, The Hawes Inn in South Queensferry is now a charming country pub serving a wide variety of classics and seasonal dishes – including a delicious brunch. With breathtaking views of the Firth of Forth and a well-kept garden, this is truly a spot any travellers passing through would not want to miss.

Fairfield Arms, Audenshaw, Greater Manchester

Originally a private house, The Fairfield Arms in Audenshaw in Greater Manchester is a stunning red-brick Victorian building where brunch is served every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Alongside a range of classic adult options, there’s even a kids portion perfect for little ones.

The King’s Head, Wellesbourne, Warwickshire

For history lovers, The King’s Head in Wellesbourne is not one to be missed! Built in the 1600s, the pub served as a hospital during the English Civil War and later hosted RAF pilots and other military personnel during the Second World War. Nowadays, the pub is a more relaxed destination, with cosy indoor seating and a well-groomed garden, offering a mouth-watering menu for all meals – including brunch!

The Fitzwilliam Arms, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

The Fitzwilliam Arms, nestled in the heart of Marholm village, Peterborough, is a charming countryside pub that offers a perfect place to sit back and relax. Surrounded by historic buildings owned by the Fitzwilliam family, the thatched-roofed pub has a carefully crafted brunch menu that includes everything from the classic full English to a more modern favourite, smashed avocado on a toasted artisan bloomer.

The Rose and Crown, Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Dating back to 1786, The Rose and Crown, Ilkeston is a gorgeous setting for brunch. Historically having served the bustling coach trade, the pub now takes pride in serving the best meal of the day – brunch! Offering a varied selection, you can choose from hot drinks and fresh juices to complement whatever you choose knowing that the local chefs have designed the menu to perfection.

Browns, Stone, Staffordshire

Located very conveniently near Bluewater shopping centre, and benefiting from a spacious outdoor terrace and a carefully hand-crafted cocktail menu, Browns in Stone offers a great spot to catch up and brunch with your besties. The varied menu features delights such as lobster benedict and smoked salmon but also classic options such as eggs and pancakes. For those who want to celebrate, there is a bottomless brunch option served until 2pm at the weekends!

The Cadland, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

For a mouth-watering morning of indulgence, The Cadland in Nottingham offers a relaxing atmosphere for brunch. It boasts a spacious beer garden, perfect if you happen to luck out with a visit on a sunny day, but also comfortable indoor spaces to catch up with friends and family while enjoying a delightful range of classic brunch options.

Browns, Liverpool, Merseyside

For locals and tourists alike, Browns in Liverpool is a go-to destination for a delightful brunch. Situated close to Liverpool One, the Maritime Museum, Tate Liverpool, and the historic docks, it is the perfect spot to fuel your body before a day of exploring all that the city has to offer. With a brilliantly boozy range of hand-crafted cocktails and a well-stocked bar, there is also a bottomless brunch option for those who are inclined to indulge!

You can find the perfect place for brunch via the Eat Drink Meet website.