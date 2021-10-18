Look inside Aylesbury pub which is thriving after £400k makeover

The Dairy Maid pub in Aylesbury is thriving after undergoing a £400,000 transformation which will soon see it boast a large, covered and heated outdoor area.

The popular Elmhurst pub's owners Greene King and new landlords of the pub, independent operators Richard Bentley and Marcus Parton, have seen customers flock back since it's re-opening following an extensive makeover.

The pub has changed inside and out. Included in the investment is a large outdoor seating area soon to be covered with heated and lit gazebo, external decoration and signage and a fully renovated interior including a new bar, tiled and carpeted flooring, private dining room, seating with mini screens to watch sport and more open plan areas with contemporary furniture and lighting.

How the Dairy Maid now looks inside

The pub retains an entertainment area for customers to play pool and darts. And alongside the refurbishment the new landlords have introduced a food menu including Barrel & Stone pizzas, 10 different pies and Sunday roasts. The modern bar offers an extensive range of drinks featuring cocktails, draught beers and cask ales.

The pub reopened its doors this summer after a long closure pre lockdown and is now back as the pub at the centre of the community holding events every night including comedy and race nights.

Speaking about their first pub venture as operators, Mr Bentley said: “We have a lot of pub experience from the other side of the fence working as business development managers and we thought it was time to run our own pub.

"This is the first time we’ve actually been behind the bar so to speak and it’s fantastic. The customers love the new look of the pub and together with the food and drink we’ve introduced and many have re-found us since the place has been renovated. We’ve been able to ensure that live sport also features with Sky Sports shown on large and mini screens so that everyone has the opportunity to watch the match with a drink or food."

The popular pub is thriving under new landlords following a £400k makeover

Business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners, Drew Milne, added: “This renovation has completely changed the Dairy Maid pub and it is now somewhere the local community can be very proud of and look forward to visiting again."