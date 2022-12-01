Long Crendon pub and nine other Bucks eateries handed new food hygiene ratings

A Long Crendon pub was among 10 establishments to receive new food hygiene ratings from Bucks Council.

The latest updates on the Food Standards Agency’s website shows The Churchill Arms was granted a four star grade.

While Cafe Zeera in Stewkley was rated as just a two star venue when it came to its hygiene standards.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kolly Coffee at Spaces, 1 Chalfont Park, Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire; rated on 21 November

• Rated 5: Flying Bean Cafe at Kiosk, Beaconsfield Railway Station, Penn Road, Beaconsfield; rated on 18 November

• Rated 5: The Potting Shed Cafe at Heritage House, Cameron Road, Chesham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 November

• Rated 5: Lunchbox at 53 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 9 November

• Rated 4: Sunrise Cafe at 85 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 5 October

• Rated 2: Cafe Zeera at 12a Stewkley Road, Wing, Buckinghamshire; rated on 26 October

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Merlin’s Cave at The Green, Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 November

• Rated 5: Wexham Park Golf Course at Wexham Street, Wexham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 11 November

• Rated 4: The Churchill Arms at 1 High Street, Long Crendon, Buckinghamshire; rated on 26 October

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: