Local barns restored to glory as rustic bar,14 beer taps and vintage bus feature

Tring Brewery has announced the launch of an on-site taproom and courtyard space, The Piggeries, based at their site on Dunsley Farm.

The Piggeries Taproom and Courtyard is product of the brewery’s efforts to restore a rustic barn-space on the farm, featuring reclaimed pub furniture, vintage signs and mirrors, and newly laid Welsh-slate flooring.

Outside the barn sits Olive, a 1980s double-decker bus that has been retrofitted to serve beer, cider, wine and a full backbar of spirits. Tring Brewery invites drinkers to ‘hop on’, as further seating is found on Olive’s top-deck - offering views of Dunsley Farm and beyond.

Experiential drinking is just one highlight of The Piggeries, as bar manager Claudia Phillips explains: “We’re thrilled to offer visitors the ‘wow’ factor with Olive the bus and the now-restored barn space. But that’s just the beginning. As Tring Brewery’s official tap, we’re pouring 14 fresh beers year-round. There are plans for small-batch ales to featured too - even more beer to choose from, many exclusive to The Piggeries.

"Though we’ve been open less than a month, we’ve already hosted a variety of street food vendors here at the bar. The vendors are a popular offer, and we intend to make ‘Street Food Saturdays’ a staple here at The Piggeries.”

Andrew Jackson, Managing Director at Tring Brewery comments: “We are so happy with the restoration of the barns and courtyard here on Dunsley Farm. This mark a new chapter for Tring Brewery, now serving punters brewery-fresh beer direct from the tanks. A first in our 32 years as a local brewer.”

Historically, the barns would have served as shelter for the many pigs that used to be kept on Dunsley Farm, inspiring the new taproom's namesake - 'The Piggeries'.

Olive is a vintage double-decker bus, originally manufactured by Bristol Commercial Vehicles in the 1980s.

'Street Food Saturdays' are slated to be a regular feature at The Piggeries.