Leasehold of popular village pub and inn near Aylesbury goes on the market for just £40k
The leasehold of a village pub near Aylesbury is on the market with a guide price of only £40,000.
Property agency, Fleurets, is selling the leasehold of The Hundred of Ashendon in Lower End – which is also a restaurant and has five en-suite letting rooms – for £40k plus stock at valuation.
There is a generous beer garden, spacious car park and stunning views over surrounding countryside as it sits between the Chilterns and the Cotswolds Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
“The Hundred of Ashendon retains the relaxed feel of a country pub with homely en-suite letting rooms in keeping with its 17th century origins and charming rural setting,” says Simon Bland, senior associate of Fleurets.
“Since our client acquired in 2013, the pub has also built an enviable reputation for good food and represents a great opportunity for new owners to continue its long and successful history.”
Fleurets also reports the pub is free of all trade ties. For more information email: [email protected]