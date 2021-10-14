Indian restaurant in Princes Risborough named editor's choice at National Curry Awards

A restaurant in Princes Risborough was chosen as the editor's choice at a national curry awards ceremony this year.

Radhuni Restaurant beat out competition from all over the country to claim the prize at this year's National Curry Awards.

The Risborough curry house is located on Church Street, Akthoraz Miah were in attendance to celebrate the win and meet television stars Angela Rippon and Mike Bushell.

Angela Rippon, Akthoraz Miah, Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, president of CBI, Greg Smith MP for Buckingham, Syed Belal Ahmed, editor of Curry Life and Mike Bushell

Winners were chosen at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, Curry Life magazine hosts the glittering event.

Speaking after the ceremony, Akthoraz said: "It is wonderful to be recognised in this way. The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for businesses like ours – and it is marvellous to emerge from such difficult times with such a top award.

He added: "Our success is very much a team effort – and is all about giving our customers the quality of service that they demand and deserve. I'd like to thank everyone who has played a part in achieving this top honour."

Matt Bushby, the UK marketing director for Just Eat, added: "We are thrilled to sponsor the Curry Life Awards, celebrating one of our most treasured and iconic industries; one that has helped so many communities in so many ways over the last 18 months.

Bollywood Dance group with Angela and Mike

"We are delighted to play a part in showcasing the hard work and imagination of chefs and owners who continue to improve and impress in producing fantastic, value-for-money and creative cooking.

"Our congratulations go to all of those who have won awards. You fully deserve them for standing out in this excitingly crowded and competitive industry."

Commenting on the importance of the awards, president of the CBI and chairman of Cobra Beer, Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, said: "Like many business sectors over the past couple of years, the hospitality industry has been through the ringer because of the Covid pandemic.

"It is great to see it not only emerging from this dark period but also leading the way for other business sectors.

"Now that the economy is gathering momentum, it is truly heart-warming and instructive to hear of some of the stories of innovation, and pure hard work, emerging from this year's Curry Life Awards.

"Well done to Curry Life for once again throwing a spotlight onto these examples of best practice and the brilliant people behind them."

Just over £2,000 was raised for the British Asian Trust at this year’s annual ceremony.