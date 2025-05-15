I went through new food hygiene ratings for 17 venues in and around Aylesbury and was pleasantly surprised by what I found

When you are looking to spend your hard-earned money on a nice meal out, in and around the town, you want to know you’re in safe – and clean – hands.

I am a stickler when for hygiene, especially when it comes to my food.

Given the potential consequences of poor hygiene standards when working with the food and drink we consume, it is hugely important venues take the matter seriously.

That’s why The Food Standards Agency exists and I use its website to do a bit of research whenever I’m planning my next meal out.

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Harborough district, which took place in March.

The FSA is an independent government body responsible for food safety and hygiene in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Its primary goal is to protect public health and consumer interests in relation to food. The FSA works to ensure food is safe, as described on its website, and what it says it is, promoting transparency and openness in the food system, and ensuring compliance with high standards.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is actually law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

FSA rating system explained:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

A large number of new food hygiene ratings have been published this week for Bucks venues – be that takeaways, cafes, restaurants, pubs or clubs.

I have trawled through the list to check out the scores on the doors for venues in and around Aylesbury and was pleasantly surprised by what I found.

The good news is Aylesbury’s eateries are, on the whole, looking very clean indeed with 11 of the 17 published this week given the top score of five out of five.

Even four of the other six received the next best rating of four.

But two venues do need to seriously up their game after they received one star ratings, meaning ‘major improvement is necessary’ according to the FSA’s official site.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Flip Out Aylesbury at Unit B, Friars Square, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Costa at 20 Aylesbury Road, Wendover, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Unit 1, Broadfields, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit 1b Friars Square, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 24 High Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: Bon Appetit Cafe at 42 High Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Pepe's Piri Piri at 103 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: The Coffee Corner at 14 High Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Costa @ Tesco at Tesco Stores Ltd, Tring Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Thailicious at 26 Market Square, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 4: Tickety Brew at 4 Banks Parade, Haddenham, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 8

• Rated 4: Risborough Cafe at 9 Duke Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 9

• Rated 1: Kissa at 99 High Street, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 7

• Rated 1: Radhuni at The Old Library, Church Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Grapes at 36 Market Square, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 4

Takeaways

Two new ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Flame & Stone Pizza at 14 High Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 9

• Rated 4: Rebeno's, a takeaway at 4 Hampden Square, Fairford Leys, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire was given a score of four on April 4.