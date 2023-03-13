'I can’t believe it’s already been 40 years' says Winslow pub landlady after big anniversary

David and Kath Ell

Regulars old and new joined in the celebrations at The Nags Head in Winslow, as landlords David and Kath Ell celebrated 40 years behind the bar on Friday, March 10.

As well as their customers, David and Kath had a visit from Paul Barnfather, business development manager of Admiral Taverns, who presented them with a certificate of achievement to recognise their outstanding service to the pub, as well as flowers and champagne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They also received a voucher for a meal out, thanks to a collection from regulars and members of various societies organised by David and Kath over the years. The presentations were followed by a buffet with balloons and banners.

David and Kath took over the pub in 1983

David and Kath took over running the pub in 1983 and, with the help of their children, Jason and Katie, have made it a social hub in the town.

Kath said: “I can’t believe it’s already been 40 years. This pub means everything to us and I’m so grateful to all our customers for their loyalty and continuous support over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve had such an amazing journey watching both our children grow up at the pub and I look forward to seeing what is to come.

“I would also like to thank my fantastic team who I’ve worked with over the years, as none of this would be possible without them.”

Paul Barnfather of Admiral Taverns presents David and Kath with a certificate of achievement

David and Kath have a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked in the industry their whole lives, and have dedicated much of their time at The Nags Head to supporting the community through a schedule of events, from live music to weekly darts and pool teams, as well as the annual Clay Pigeon Shooting for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Barnfather, of Admiral Taverns, said: “A huge congratulations to David, Kath and the team at The Nags Head – what a brilliant achievement.

"They have truly created a special pub that sits at the heart of the community and is very popular with the local residents. I wish the team every success for the future.”