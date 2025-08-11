Hotel Chocolat brings new concept store and Velvetiser Café to Bucks shopping centre

By Damien Lucas
Published 11th Aug 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 13:26 BST
Bucks shoppers with a sweet tooth are in for a treat as luxury chocolatier Hotel Chocolat prepares to open a new concept store and cafe in the Eden Shopping Centre later this month.

The store at the High Wycombe shopping centre opens on Monday 25 August and will feature the brand’s Velvetiser Café – serving its signature Velvetised™ drinking chocolate alongside coffees, teas and iced chocolate shakes.

Most Popular

Customers can choose from 18 different flavours, served hot, over ice or as a Choc Shake, with dairy or plant-based milks and a variety of toppings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 2,902 sq ft unit will seat up to 34 guests, giving visitors the chance to relax, enjoy a drink and browse a curated range of Hotel Chocolat’s luxury chocolates, from smooth pralines to patisserie-inspired creations and boozy treats.

The store will feature the brand’s Velvetiser Café – serving its signature Velvetised™ drinking chocolate alongside coffees, teas and iced chocolate shakes. Photo: Supplied by Hotel Chocolat via Stellar PRplaceholder image
The store will feature the brand’s Velvetiser Café – serving its signature Velvetised™ drinking chocolate alongside coffees, teas and iced chocolate shakes. Photo: Supplied by Hotel Chocolat via Stellar PR

Frankie Haynes, Hotel Chocolat’s Omnichannel Director, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to High Wycombe. Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.”

Eden Shopping Centre director Andrew Norton said the arrival of Hotel Chocolat was “a perfect option” for shoppers looking for “something special, yet affordable.”

Opening hours will be Monday–Saturday 9.30am–6pm and Sunday 11am–5pm. On launch day, customers can expect “surprise and delight” giveaways, plus 20% off Velvetiser Café purchases for VIP.ME loyalty members, who can join for free.

Hotel Chocolat, founded in 2004, now has stores across the UK and internationally, alongside its Caribbean cacao farm, hotel and restaurant on Saint Lucia.

Related topics:Hotel ChocolatHigh Wycombe
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice