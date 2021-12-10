High-flying young chef from Aylesbury Vale reaches finals week of MasterChef: The Professionals

Winslow' s talented chef Aaron Middleton has made it to The Finals week on MasterChef: The Professionals.

Aaron now has to battle it out as one of the last six chefs who will be competing for a chance to cook at one of the year’s most prestigious culinary gatherings - the infamous Chef’s Table - where they face the scrutiny of some of the UK’s most well-known and respected chefs.

The contenders will have to prove to the judges they are worthy of this incredible opportunity, by cooking a dish Dedicated To Someone Special. The chefs have one hour and 45 minutes to combine all their best culinary attributes and technical ability skills and deliver a special culinary experience. At the end of this challenge, the judges will decide which two chefs will be leaving the competition and which four will be cooking at the Chefs’ Table.

Winslow's Aaron Middleton has made it through to Finals Week of Masterchef: The Professionals which airs over three evenings on BBC 1 next week (Dec14-16)

This year’s Chef’s Table is held at the MasterChef Kitchen because of the impacts of the COVID pandemic. The chefs must prepare their course for eight of the country’s most highly acclaimed chefs, who have been hand-picked for this exclusive event and hold a remarkable 11 Michelin stars between them. Guests include, Matt Abé (restaurant- 3* Gordon Ramsay), Nieves Barragan Mohacho (Sabor 1*), Michael Caines (2* Lympstone Manor), Lisa Goodwin-Allen (1* Northcote) and Daniel Clifford (2* Midsummer House).

The challenge for these talented hopefuls it is now very real. They must use their chance to stand out, get noticed and win the praise from the very best in the hospitality industry. They have three hours to deliver one exceptional dish, which demonstrates their personal flair with skill and technique, along with immaculate presentation. Nothing can go amiss in this round. The chefs at the table are seeking perfection.

Finals week airs next week starting on Tuesday December 14, with the final six becoming four.

On Wednesday the final four become three and on Thursday, December 16, the champion is crowned to lift Masterchef: The Professionals trophy 2021.

Aaron Middleton, 27, grew up in Winslow and attended Winslow Combined C of E School, before going on to The Cottesloe School in Wing.

Leaving school at 16, served an apprenticeship under chef Steven Bulmer at Brook Hall Cookery School in Winslow.

From the age of 17, Aaron started working under Raymond Blanc and Gary Jones in the kitchens of the two Michelin-starred Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, where he rose to become part of the senior team.

Moving on to London’s The Ledbury, he served under chef Brett Graham, before being headhunted to take another senior role at Chef Ollie Dabbous’ new project, Hide.

In 2019, Aaron took on the position of head chef for Sir Richard Branson at his residence on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands before working as a chef to a private household.