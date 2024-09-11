We all have a favourite place to visit for a delicious Sunday roast 🍽️

Prestigious restaurant reviewers The Good Food Guide are searching for Britain's best Sunday roast

Sunday roasts are one of Britain’s most beloved and traditional meals

You can nominate your favourite establishment for a chance of it winning the title

Restaurant review ‘bible’ The Good Food Guide is on the search for Britain's Best Sunday Roast.

The Good Food Guide is Britain's longest-standing restaurant guide for trusted reviews, perks and events.

Now, the prestigious reviewers have announced they are on a mission to seek out the restaurant across the UK that has the best Sunday roast for the very first time.

Supported by Koffmann’s Potatoes and Tracklements, The Good Food Guide is asking diners across the country to nominate their favourite venues for a traditional Sunday roast meal.

A Sunday roast is one of Britain's most beloved meals, with many debates over the best meat, vegetables, potatoes to choose from, as well as the thickness of gravy.

While a Sunday roast can mean different things to different people, The Good Food Guide are on the hunt for the very finest in UK hospitality.

Whether the Sunday roast is served from a pub, restaurant, café, food van or any other venue, The Good Food Guide is eager to hear about it, to be in with a chance of being crowned the best Sunday roast in the UK.

Elizabeth Carter, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, said of the inaugural Best Sunday Roast competition: 'Every time we read through readers' feedback to the Guide, it strikes us that achieving recognition for the many fantastic Sunday dining places across the country galvanises you.

A Sunday roast is, by far, your favourite meal. Here’s the chance to shine a light on your own favourite Sunday spot. And you don’t have to be a roast beef traditionalist – a Sunday roast comes in more than one flavour. Remember, the key is somewhere you want to go back to time and time again.'

A shortlist will be announced following nominations in October, with an establishment being announced as the winner in November. The awarded venue will win a prize from Koffmann’s Potatoes and 20 cases of award-winning condiments from Tracklements.

To nominate your favourite establishment for a Sunday roast, all you need to do is head to The Good Food Guide website to cast your vote.

Nominations for The Good Food Guide’s Best Sunday Roast awards will open on Wednesday, September 11 at 12pm and will close on Sunday, October 6.