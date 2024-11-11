Give blood and get a free steak from Gaucho 🩸

Argentinian steakhouse Gaucho is offering free steaks to people who give blood this November.

With locations across the UK, the restaurant known for its incredible steaks has partnered up with WeDonate for the ‘give blood, eat steak’ initiative.

Gaucho is encouraging its customers to give blood this November, and those who do will receive a complimentary 200g Cuadril steak as a way for the restaurant to say thank you to them.

Steak restaurant Gaucho is giving away free steaks to blood donors (Photo: Adobe/Gaucho) | Adobe/Gaucho

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Gaucho shared the initiative with its followers with a caption that read: “Give blood, eat steak 🩸🥩

We’ve partnered with @wedonate.io to give verified blood and plasma donors a complimentary 200g Cuadril steak at any one of our restaurants. Just a small thank you to the selfless donors for their life-saving contributions. Donors simply need to verify their donor status with WeDonate to redeem the offer in our restaurants.

Available throughout November at all Gaucho restaurants. T&Cs apply.”

Gaucho has restaurants located across the country, including in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff, and Liverpool.

To reserve a steak at Gaucho, please head to the WeDonate website to sign up.