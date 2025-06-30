Game, set, dessert! The Ivy serves up a tennis-themed treat for local aces

Celebrating the start of Wimbledon, The Ivy Marlow Garden welcomed players and coaches from the local elite tennis school for an exclusive first taste of their limited-edition tennis-themed dessert, this morning.

Created to delight both food lovers and tennis fans, the new tennis ball dessert celebrates the spirit of Wimbledon and is available in restaurants from 30th June to 13th July.

Head Coach of the Delgado & Lee Pro Tennis Academy, Tom Greenland and Owner and Director Paul Delgado, were joined by rising tennis stars Kate, Josh, Sevil, Mohan (all 15 yrs) and Theo (16) for an exclusive first taste of the dessert.

The Centre Court Melting Bombe is a playful take on the traditional strawberries and cream, a firm favourite for the tournament. Perfect for a pre- or post-match treat, a melt-in-the-mouth white chocolate shell is filled with a fluffy milk foam, chopped fresh strawberries, shortbread and a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and drizzled with a bright and silky strawberry sauce.

“Wimbledon has always been a favourite calendar moment for us at The Ivy, and this year, we wanted to celebrate the energy and elegance of tennis season with something fun, fresh, and totally unique,” said Vaida Zabaleviciute, General Manager at The Ivy Marlow Garden.

“Bringing the local tennis community together over a dessert that captures the spirit of the sport felt like the perfect match.”

Guests lucky enough to be served a pink tennis ball, rather than the traditional green, could be in with the chance to watch the Wimbledon Men's Final in one of The Ivy’s beautiful Private Dining Rooms with complimentary Whispering Angel and lunch, for them and up to nine friends*.

The dessert will be available at The Ivy Marlow Garden for a limited time only over the course of the Wimbledon tournament. Whether fresh off the court or simply soaking in the season, it's the perfect indulgence to celebrate the spirit of Wimbledon in Marlow.

*Ts and Cs apply