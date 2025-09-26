Fusion restaurant applies for new premises licence at The Exchange in Aylesbury

A brand new fusion restaurant is coming to Aylesbury town centre after an application was submitted to Buckinghamshire Council for a premises licence at The Exchange.

The applicant, Aylesbury Fusion Ltd, is seeking permission for a range of licensable activities at Unit 2a, The Exchange, Exchange Street, Aylesbury (HP20 1UR).

According to the notice, the company has applied for the supply of alcohol for on-premises consumption seven days a week, with proposed hours running from 12:00 noon until 11:00pm (Monday to Sunday).

In addition, the application includes permission to provide regulated entertainment in the form of recorded music every day of the week, with hours set at 9:00am until 11:30pm (Monday to Sunday).

Aylesbury Fusion restaurant at The Exchange Hub. Photo: National World

The application has been lodged under Section 17 of the Licensing Act 2003.

Members of the public, businesses, or other organisations who wish to make representations regarding the proposal have until 18 September 2025 to do so.

Representations must be made in writing, stating the grounds for the comments or objections, and sent to the Licensing Section at Buckinghamshire Council, The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 8FF.

Alternatively, representations can be submitted by email to Bucks Council licensing.

The council has also made clear that the full application is available to view in the licensing register, which is held at the above offices, or online.

This application will be considered by Buckinghamshire Council in line with its statutory responsibilities under licensing legislation, including the need to balance the interests of businesses with those of local residents and community wellbeing.

To view this planning application and more visit the Public Notice Portal.