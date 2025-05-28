Four generations, one favourite: Chesham-based family celebrated on latest St Helen’s farm packaging

St Helen’s Farm is celebrating generational loyalty with the launch of its brand-new packaging, which features a Chesham-based family of goat's milk drinkers on the carton

Leading goat’s milk brand, St Helen’s Farm, has revealed its latest packaging update to hit the shelves in retail stores.

Celebrating four generations of the Matthews’ family from Chesham, the packaging showcases the story of some of the national brand’s biggest fans, and how it has become a staple following a number of health issues.

Claire Matthews’ family has been using goat’s milk for generations and are avid drinkers of St Helen’s Farm products, having discovered its ability to help with various familial health issues. When her daughter began experiencing problems with cow’s milk at just nine months old, Claire decided to feed her goat’s milk, a choice that helped ease many of her symptoms. Witnessing the positive effects first-hand, Claire made the switch herself, and her daughter has since continued the tradition with her own children. Even Claire’s 85-year-old mum was convinced to give it a try! With four generations now enjoying the benefits, it’s truly become a family affair.

Elizabeth aged 85 with her great grandchildren aged 2 and 6

Claire commented: “We were recommended goat’s milk by a homeopath after we struggled to transition my daughter from breastfeeding to cow’s milk. Once we tried it, all symptoms of intolerance went away almost immediately. We eventually switched to fresh goat’s milk as she got older and have never looked back. Her children now drink goat’s milk after experiencing the same issues she did as a baby.

“For me, at age 55, it wasn’t until I was tested for cow’s milk intolerance that I realised I had the same problem. After receiving my results, I changed to St Helen’s Farm goat’s milk and cheese. Since then, my health has improved significantly. My 85-year-old mum has also transitioned to St Helen’s Farm, as it’s suitable for the whole family — and she loves it too!

“We also love the gorgeous pictures on St Helen’s Farm cartons, especially the Christmas ones. They’re very appealing for children, as well as the childlike adults in my family!”

Katy Gray, Head of Marketing at St Helen’s Farm, added: “Claire’s story showcases the versatility of goat’s milk, along with the benefits it can offer to those who may struggle with other kinds of milk. For Claire and her family, goat’s milk has stood the test of time, and it’s a pleasure to see that St Helen’s Farm has become such a staple across four generations.

“The new cartons, featuring Claire’s mum and her great grandchildren, are now available in stores. Customers will not only enjoy the same delicious and nutritious goat’s milk they love but also learn more about Claire and her family’s history with goat’s milk.”