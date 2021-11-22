First five star makeover and now five star food hygiene rating for Aylesbury pub which had £400k revamp

First it had a five star makeover and now The Dairy Maid pub in Aylesbury has been awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The pub, in Elmhurst, was given the maximum score after assessment on November 18 and follows an impressive £400,000 transformation which features a large, covered, heated outdoor area.

The rating means that of Buckinghamshire's 451 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 280 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The refurbishment features a new bar and stylish contemporary fittings

The Bucks Herald back reported in October how the popular Elmhurst pub's owners Greene King and new pub landlords, independent operators Richard Bentley and Marcus Parton, have seen customers flock back since its extensive makeover and re-opening in the summer.

The new look pub was unveiled following improvements giving the pub a stylish contemporary new look which included a new bar, tiled and carpeted flooring, private dining room, and seating with mini screens to watch sport together with open plan areas with contemporary furniture and lighting.

The pub retains an entertainment area for customers to play pool and darts. And alongside the refurbishment the new landlords have introduced a food menu including Barrel & Stone pizzas, 10 different pies and Sunday roasts. The modern bar offers an extensive range of drinks featuring cocktails, draught beers and cask ales.

The pub reopened its doors this summer after a long closure pre lockdown and is now back as the pub at the centre of the community holding events every night including comedy and race nights.

Thew new look pub has been given a five star hygiene rating

