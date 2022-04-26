First chance to step inside Aylesbury Vale pub restaurant after massive refurbishment

Following a massive refurbishment and redesign lasting six months, the Grand Junction, at 13 High Street, will welcome its first customers in at noon on Monday, May 2.

The Grand Junction is the latest venue for the Oakman Group pub restaurant chain.

Buckingham local Stevie Watts, who has been running another Oakman Inn, The Cherry Tree in Olney, for the past four years, has moved back to her home town to become general manager at the Grand Junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head chef Tom Huxley and general manager Stevie Watts at the Grand Junction

Stevie said: “We're obviously very excited about the opening.

"Our new team of 40 have all been recruited locally and they will be putting their training into practice at the end of this week before we open our doors on Bank Holiday Monday at midday.

"Buckingham is my home town and, as a local, I'm so proud to be reopening the new-look Grand Junction for the Oakman Group.

"Our head chef is Tom Oxley, who also grew up in Buckingham, and he and his team will be creating freshly prepared dishes with a Mediterranean influence, including seafood, grills, pasta and our popular hand-crafted Neapolitan style pizzas - all from our open, theatre-style kitchen.

"This is our company's 37th opening and the designers have created another truly stunning hub for the local community to meet up for a leisurely coffee and drinks or eat out with friends and family."

Stevie’s hospitality career began with first weekend job, cleaning glasses at the Grand Junction – then called simply ‘13’.

Now owned by Oakman Group, it has reverted to its former name, with Stevie at the helm.

Head chef Tom Oxley has also returned to Buckingham, after being the head chef at another Oakman Group pub, The Akeman Inn in Kingswood.

Open all day from 8am until late, the Grand Junction’s restaurant will seat up to 90 guests and there is also a courtyard garden.