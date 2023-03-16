Find out which restaurant won the vote for Buckingham’s Favourite Dish

Three Buckingham eateries have received awards, after customers voted for their favourite dishes.

Visitors to Buckingham’s annual Food Fair on Saturday, March 11, had the chance to name their favourite dish from a Buckingham restaurant, in a public contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were more than 100 entries, and the three dishes with the most votes were declared the winners.

Mayor Margaret Gateley at Prego

The winners were Prego with its Seafood Risotto, Cornwall Place Kitchen with the Big Bowl and The Grand Junction with Porchetta.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley visited all three venues to meet the creative teams and congratulate them with a trophy and certificate of achievement to display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Buckingham Town Council spokesperson said: “A huge well done to all the winners and food venues in Buckingham whose tasty and memorable food helps give Buckingham its well-deserved reputation as a local foodie destination.”

Town mayor Margaret Gateley said: “As part of the fantastic Food Fair, we asked residents to vote for their favourite Buckingham restaurant and dish.

Mayor Margaret Gateley at Cornwall Place Kitchen

"It was a great pleasure to then go to the winning restaurants and award the certificates and trophies."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hundreds of updated Foodie Buckingham maps were also given out at the Buckingham Food Fair, highlighting all the various food venues in the parish of Buckingham,

For anyone who missed the chance to pick up a Foodie Map, copies are available from Buckingham’s Tourist Information Centre or online.

The town council’s next event will be an Easter Bazaar & Craft Fair on Sunday, April 2, at Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre, with craft stalls, freshly baked treats and free children's craft activities.