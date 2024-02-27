Fantastic food attracted thousands to Buckingham’s Food Fair
Visitors tried and tested some of the best food and drink local traders had on offer. The 500th and 1000th person through the doors also received prizes in the form of a Buckingham Magnet and a voucher for The Grand Junction, one of the winners of last year’s Buckingham’s Favourite Dish Competition.
Each trader showcased their products and outstanding customer service, many selling out of stock on the day. While most of the food traders came from within a 30-mile radius of the town, the event also celebrated all the restaurants and venues in Buckingham.
Hundreds of updated Foodie Buckingham maps, highlighting all the different and fabulous food venues in the parish of Buckingham, were given out at the event.
Visitors also had the chance to vote on their favourite dish from a Buckingham eatery at the ‘Buckingham’s Favourite Dish’ stall and the winners of this competition will be announced soon.
At 12pm, judging for the Buckingham Bakes Competition took place inside the Community Centre.
Cllr. Anja Schafer, Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Fran Davies, and Maggie Dyke, a Member of Buckingham Women’s Institute judged the entries and awarded the winners a certificate and rosette. Well done to Eliza, Harry, Phoebe, Lucy, Adeela, and Derek for your wonderful bakes!
Lead Councillor for the event, Cllr. Fran Davies said “Another fantastic Food Fair, with the addition of the Buckingham Bakes competition. Many happy smiling faces left the event with their treats.
"Visitors also enjoyed the delicious street food, and the WIs cakes, sausage rolls and refreshments. So many traders sold out, so happy smiling faces there too! Excellent work from our Town Centre and Events team once again, and a special thanks to the Administrator for coordinating the whole event.”