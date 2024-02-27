Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors tried and tested some of the best food and drink local traders had on offer. The 500th and 1000th person through the doors also received prizes in the form of a Buckingham Magnet and a voucher for The Grand Junction, one of the winners of last year’s Buckingham’s Favourite Dish Competition.

Each trader showcased their products and outstanding customer service, many selling out of stock on the day. While most of the food traders came from within a 30-mile radius of the town, the event also celebrated all the restaurants and venues in Buckingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of updated Foodie Buckingham maps, highlighting all the different and fabulous food venues in the parish of Buckingham, were given out at the event.

Bucks Bear at Food Fair

Visitors also had the chance to vote on their favourite dish from a Buckingham eatery at the ‘Buckingham’s Favourite Dish’ stall and the winners of this competition will be announced soon.

At 12pm, judging for the Buckingham Bakes Competition took place inside the Community Centre.

Cllr. Anja Schafer, Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Fran Davies, and Maggie Dyke, a Member of Buckingham Women’s Institute judged the entries and awarded the winners a certificate and rosette. Well done to Eliza, Harry, Phoebe, Lucy, Adeela, and Derek for your wonderful bakes!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lead Councillor for the event, Cllr. Fran Davies said “Another fantastic Food Fair, with the addition of the Buckingham Bakes competition. Many happy smiling faces left the event with their treats.

Some of the food local traders had on offer.