Street food fans get ready – the Aylesbury Vegan Market is coming back to town.

Taking over the Market Square on Sunday, July 23, the event will feature a variety of vegan streetfood, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls – all created by a handpicked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses.

Vega Market Co founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Aylesbury.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Aylesbury.”