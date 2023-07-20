News you can trust since 1832
Fabulous food on offer as Vegan Market returns to Aylesbury

Animal-free produce and items from handpicked ethical businesses will be on sale
By Hannah Richardson
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 17:29 BST
NJ Juices at a Vegan MarketNJ Juices at a Vegan Market
NJ Juices at a Vegan Market

Street food fans get ready – the Aylesbury Vegan Market is coming back to town.

Taking over the Market Square on Sunday, July 23, the event will feature a variety of vegan streetfood, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls – all created by a handpicked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses.

Vega Market Co founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Aylesbury.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Aylesbury.”

The Aylesbury Vegan Market will be in the Market Square from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday, July 23.

