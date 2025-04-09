Experience after-work elegance: The Ivy Marlow Garden launches ‘aperitif affair’ with signature cocktails, charcuterie boards and sunshine specials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Just in time for spring, The Ivy Marlow Garden* is launching Aperitif Affair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every weekday during the warmer months, guests can enjoy a new cocktail and nibble hour including £7.50 cocktails, glasses of Champagne for £10 and sharing boards between 4pm and 6pm, Monday to Friday. Perfect for enjoying with friends after work or basking on a terrace in the last hours of sunshine.

Including The Ivy Collection’s selection of signature cocktails, sparkling wines, beers and non-alcoholic tipples, the Aperitif Affair menu has been carefully curated to cater to guests keen to make the most of their early evenings, whether meeting with colleagues, friends or family for after work drinks or enjoying the days last rays of sun on an Ivy terrace. Favourites including the Salted Caramel Espresso Martini and the Champagne and Strawberry Mojito can be enjoyed for just £8.00, meanwhile guests can enjoy refreshing sips such as the Rhubarb Negroni, an Aperol Spritz or glass of Canal Grando Prosecco for just £7.50. Those looking to elevate their early evening even more can select a glass of The Ivy Cuvée for £9.00 or The Ivy Guest Champagne for £10.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brand-new sharing platters have been carefully crafted to complement the signature drinks range for Aperitif Affair. Guests can choose the Spanish-style Charcuterie Plate which includes 16-month cured jamon, along with salchichón and chorizo, served with crispy Grissini breadsticks, Nocellara olives, smoked almonds and a red pepper tapenade. Alternatively, guests can also order the Selection of Cheeses, consisting of a crumbly Cornish Yarg, tangy Stilton, Saint-Nectaire, Melusine goat’s cheese and creamy Camembert Le Fin Terroir, also accompanied by crispy Grissini breadsticks, Nocellara olives, smoked almonds and a red pepper tapenade.

Aperitif's at The Ivy Marlow Garden

To make the most of the Aperitif Affair menu, guests can book a table online or walk into restaurants and order between 4pm and 6pm, Monday to Friday only.

To book, visit https://ivycollection.com/book-a-table/.

To become a member of The Ivy Premier Rewards App, join here: https://theivycollection.app/