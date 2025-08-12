English Curry Awards 2025: Winners unveiled in curry industry celebration - full list
- The winners of the 14th English Curry Awards has been announced
- The ceremony took place on Monday August 11
- The ceremony was delivered by Oceanic Awards
The English Curry Awards 2025 delivered by Oceanic Awards has announced its winners in a prestigious culinary event, celebrating the excellence of the English curry industry.
On Monday August 11 at Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, the exceptional achievements of those working in the curry sector were recognised and celebrated, which included shining a light on restaurants, takeaways and individuals.
Irfan Younis, a spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2025 said: “It was another memorable event that honoured the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrated the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.
“The awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contribution to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
Here is the full list of winners at the English Curry Awards 2025:
Curry Restaurant of the Year (North West)
Aroma Asian Restaurant, Burnley
Curry Restaurants of the Year (North East)
Sher Khan, Alnwick
Curry Restaurant of the Year (Yorkshire and the Humber)
Khandan Restaurant, Wellington
Curry Restaurant of the Year (East Midlands)
Everest Lounge, Market Harborough
Curry Restaurant of the Year (West Midlands)
Lavang, Solihull
Curry Restaurant of the Year (East of England)
Spice Valley, Norwich
Curry Restaurant of the Year (South East)
Spice Route, Andover
Curry Restaurant of the Year (South West)
Mattancherry, Taunton
Curry Restaurant of the Year (Overall Winner)
Sher Khan, Alnwick
Best of Newcastle
Sanskrit Newcastle
Best of Manchester
Spice n Spirits
Best of Leeds
Delhi Wala Food
Best of Liverpool
Da Mount Gurkha
Best of Sheffield
Prithiraj
Best of Nottingham
Anoki Restaurant
Best of Birmingham
Titash
Best of Southampton
Padharo Indian Restaurant
Best of London
Masala Inn
Nepalese Restaurant of the Year
Taste of Himalayan, Rowley Regis
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year
Ahar Restaurant, Whitley Bay
South Indian Restaurant of the Year
Thira, Blackburn
Afghani Restaurant of The Year
CHARSI DERA, Birmingham
Pakistani Restaurant of The Year
Lala’s Restaurant, Leeds
Indian Restaurant of The Year
Bombay Spice, York
Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Tangoe Restaurant, Leicester
Street Food Cafe Food of the Year
Karak Chaii, Rugby
Street Food Restaurant of the Year
Aarti Restaurant, Leeds
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Masala City, Chichester
Local Restaurant of the Year
The Indian Queen, Banbury
Kitchen of the Year
Jilani Majestic Indian Dining, Sudbury
Family Friendly Restaurant of the year
Samrat, Seaham
Customer Service of the Year
Gurkha Imperial Dining, Bromsgrove
Customer Favourite of the Year
International Restaurant, Bradford
Takeaway of the Year
Dilshad Tandoori, Stakeford
Takeaway and Delivery of the Year
Pavilion Express, Bacup
Curry Champions of the Year
Spice Garden, South Shields
Outstanding Restaurant of the Year
Purple Pakora, Hazel Grove
Curry Kings and Queens of the Year
Akbars
Team of the Year
Kiplings, Sowerby Bridge
Manager of the Year
Buraq, Kirkham
Curry Entrepreneur of the Year
Bombay Lounge, Winsford
Chef of the Year
Spice & Spirits, Basingstoke
Chef Of The Year – Editor’s Choice
Pipasha Restaurant, Cambridge
Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year
Everest Lounge, Oakham
Recommended Restaurant of the Year
Shah’s, Gateshead
Outstanding Chef of the Year
Blue Tiffin, Stoke on Trent
Emerging Restaurant of the Year
Khyber Pass, Surrey
Organiser’s Choice Restaurant of the Year
Babaji, Sunderland
For more information on the English Curry Awards 2025, please visit its Facebook page here.