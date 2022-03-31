Don't miss Aylesbury's Vegan Market on Sunday
Aylesbury’s Market Square is hosting a Vegan Market on Sunday, April 3.
The Vegan Market Co will take over the Market Square, right in the heart of the town.
The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls, all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.
Founder of the Vegan Market Co, Lewis Beresford, said: “We are so excited to be back in Aylesbury.
"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Aylesbury.”
The Aylesbury Vegan Market will run from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday.
For more information see www.veganmarkets.co.uk/location/aylesbury or fb.me/e/exfl1nmd5
Instagram @VeganMarketCo