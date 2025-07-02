The cookie joins Costa’s tiramisu coffee range ☕

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costa Coffee set to launch brand-new menu items

New items include hot drinks, iced drinks, savoury and sweet food

Costa has launched a brand-new tiramisu cookie

Costa Coffee has confirmed the launch of brand-new items that will be joining its summer menu for 2025.

Launching Thursday July 3, Costa Coffee’s new menu items include a selection of hot and iced drinks, as well as new sweet and savoury treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making a highly anticipated return is the fan-favourite Spanish Latte range, which is available as a hot drink or an iced version and features a sweet, condensed milk-flavoured sauce.

Costa Coffee is upping its game for its ready-to-drink cold latte range, with a new and improved recipe. The lattes will be available in the flavours Classic and Caramel.

Costa Coffee: New items confirmed on summer menu including cheese bites and tiramisu cookie | Costa Coffee

New food coming to Costa Coffee this summer includes a brand-new range named Barista Bites, which includes Cheese Bites and High Protein Chicken Bites.

Also launching is the brand-new Tiramisu Cookie Sandwich which can be paired with Costa Coffee’s Tiramisu Iced Whipped Latte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tiramisu Cookie Sandwich is a rich dark chocolate cookie sandwich, filled with a tiramisu-inspired coffee frosting, topped with icing and cocoa powder.

Global Food and Beverage Innovation Director, Nishant Bhatia said: “At Costa Coffee, we believe Summer should taste as good as it feels, and this year, we’ve taken inspiration from around the world to bring those holiday flavours a little closer to home.”

“From the smooth sweetness of the Spanish Latte to the Tiramisu Cookie Sandwich inspired by the classic Italian dessert, it’s all about helping our customers taste a little bit of Summer, one sip or bite at a time. And for those in the mood to snack, our Barista Bites are a fun new food format for Costa Coffee – perfect for enjoying in-store or grabbing on-the-go as you make the most of those sunny days.”

What are you most excited to try from Costa Coffee’s summer menu? Let us know in the comment section below 👇