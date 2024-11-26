Come on Dylan, you can do it: Will Aylesbury contestant win tonight's Great British Bake Off?

Dylan Bachelet with presenter Alison Hammond on the Great British Bake Off final (Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon)

The wait is almost over and it’ll soon be time to see who will be crowned this year’s Great British Bake Off champion.

Of course, here at The Bucks Herald, we’re biased – it’s Dylan Bachelet all the way, baby.

After all, the 20-year-old, from Aylesbury, is a former Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School student, no less.

Viewers have consistently been impressed by the young cook – not only has he got Star Baker twice, he’s also been on the receiving end of THREE Hollywood handshakes.

Dubbed the flavour king in the tent, Dylan now has ambitions to become a chef.

But what about the other two? Well, there’s tough opposition. First up, we have Christiaan de Vries. The 34-year-old was born in the Netherlands but has lived in London after moving to the UK seven years ago.

He’s been impressing the judges as of late with his creations and great use of flavour.

Then we have 34-year-old Georgie Grasso from Wales. She’s been fairly consistent throughout the show, save for a blip last week when she threatened to quit over Paul Hollywood’s recipe. It’s gonna be close, people.

So, will you be tuning in? The Great British Bake Off final is tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm on Channel 4.