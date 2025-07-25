Bucks PizzaExpress leads the way for new-look restaurants after remodel

A PizzaExpress in Bucks has undergone a remodel from a renowned Italian designer as it leads the way for how the popular chain will look.

Your marble table awaits you at PizzaExpress in nearby Beaconsfield, which is set to put on a show following a remodel.

The iconic pizza brand closed its Aylesbury restaurant in the wake of the Covid pandemic, leaving a big hole in the town’s restaurant offering.

But Aylesbury diners can take their taste buds on a trip down memory lane by making the journey to Beaconsfield where PizzaExpress and its renowned Dough Balls are back in some style.

The PizzaExpress Beaconsfield team are excited about their remodel. Photo: PizzaExpress

Located in the heart of the Old Town, PizzaExpress Beaconsfield has now been completely refurbished.

The company says the new-looks Bucks pizzeria has blended modern design with the charm of its heritage listed building.

Redecorated in a rich, elegant colour scheme of grey and terracotta notes, and now features a bespoke gold vinyl illustration by renowned Italian designer Enzo Apicella who worked with PizzaExpress’ founder to

bring the brand’s iconic aesthetic to life.

The terrace garden has also been transformed into a focal point of the restaurant, which the company says is perfect for alfresco all year-round dining as it is designed for comfort in all seasons.

General Manager, Nazare Paulos, and the restaurant’s 16-strong team are excited to show off their remodelled pizzeria.

“We are thrilled to reopen our doors and share our beautiful restaurant with our pizza fans. Our delicious summer menu pairs perfectly with our new look, and our pizzeria is the perfect destination for dining this summer. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for their favourite pizza."