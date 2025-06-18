Buckinghamshire drinks brand named one of South East’s top regional stars

By Andrew Mills
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST
A Buckinghamshire-based drinks producer has been named one of just three winners representing the entire South East of England – including London – in the prestigious Regional Stars 2025 awards.

The campaign, co-founded by Speciality Food Magazine and the Speciality & Fine Food Fair, recognises 25 standout food and drink businesses from across the UK that are celebrated for their commitment to quality, community, and provenance.

The local business – Nunc Drinks – stood out for its dedication to crafting premium, refreshing, all-natural drinks that reflect both sustainability and exceptional taste. Hand-picked by a panel of industry experts, the brand is now featured in the June issue of Speciality Food Magazine and will be showcased at the Speciality & Fine Food Fair at London’s Olympia this September.

“This award is a huge moment for us,” said Andrew Mills, co-founder of Nunc. “Being a small business is full of ups and downs, so to have our work recognised on this scale – not just for Buckinghamshire, but the entire South East – is a real honour. We believe passionately in the quality of our all-natural drinks, and this just strengthens our resolve to keep doing it right.”

The Regional Stars initiative highlights producers who not only champion local sourcing and traditional values but also embody the spirit of independent food and drink across Britain.

