Buckingham welcomes back The Big Brew for Fairtrade Fortnight

Buckingham's Fairtrade coffee morning returns next month, when the Buckingham Fairtrade Town Steering Group once morehosts The Big Brew, as part of Fairtrade Fortnight.

Fairtrade Fortnight takes place from February 21 to March 7, and this year's theme is ‘Choose the World you Want’.

Schools will be learning how the choices we make affect people’s lives and how Fairtrade helps farmers in distant countries with the effects of global warming.

In Buckingham, The Big Brew is taking place on on Saturday, March 6,at the Old Gaol from 10am to noon.

Everyone is invited to celebrate Buckingham’s 15th year of being a Fairtrade Town and to raise money for Traidcraft Exchange, to help farmers in developing countries learn new techniques for farming in today’s changing climate.

The steering group will also have a stall at the Buckingham Food Fair this Saturday, February 26.

There is currently a display in Buckingham Library where people can learn more about Fairtrade.