Buckingham voted for the best food in town awarding local restaurants for their fantastic dishes

At Buckingham’s annual Food Fair held on Saturday 24th February, there was a public contest to discover our visitors’ favourite dishes from Buckingham restaurants.
By Buckingham Town CouncilContributor
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT
After over 200 entries were counted, the top three most frequently voted for dishes were declared the winners.

The Buckingham Food Fair 2024 attendees' chosen venues and dishes are:

· Prego with the Vesuvius Pizza

· Red Chilli Gold with Chicken Mo Mo

· Cornwall Place Kitchen with Maple & Bacon French Toast

The Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Anja Schaefer visited all three venues to meet the creative teams and congratulated them with a trophy and certificate of achievement to display.

A huge well done to all the winners and food venues in Buckingham whose tasty and memorable food helps give Buckingham its well-deserved reputation as a local foodie destination.

If you missed the chance to pick up a Foodie Map, copies are available from Buckingham’s Tourist Information Centre or online: Buckingham Foodie Map (buckingham-tc.gov.uk).

The Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Schafer said “We are so lucky to have so many wonderful restaurants, cafes, and pubs in Buckingham. These awards recognise the enjoyment that the people of Buckingham are getting from these dishes.”

