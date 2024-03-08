Buckingham voted for the best food in town awarding local restaurants for their fantastic dishes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After over 200 entries were counted, the top three most frequently voted for dishes were declared the winners.

The Buckingham Food Fair 2024 attendees' chosen venues and dishes are:

· Prego with the Vesuvius Pizza

Prego

· Red Chilli Gold with Chicken Mo Mo

· Cornwall Place Kitchen with Maple & Bacon French Toast

The Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Anja Schaefer visited all three venues to meet the creative teams and congratulated them with a trophy and certificate of achievement to display.

A huge well done to all the winners and food venues in Buckingham whose tasty and memorable food helps give Buckingham its well-deserved reputation as a local foodie destination.

Red Chilli Gold

If you missed the chance to pick up a Foodie Map, copies are available from Buckingham’s Tourist Information Centre or online: Buckingham Foodie Map (buckingham-tc.gov.uk).

