Buckingham Rugby Club is gearing up for its big fundraising event of the year, the annual Buckingham Beer and Music Festival.

Starting on Friday, June 30, with the main event on Saturday, July 1, at the rugby club, the event includes live music, 50 real ales and 20 ciders and perrys – not to mentions a classic car show on site, a children's zone and street food vendors.

Doors open at 7pm on the Friday with ’80s weekender DJ Nigel Vernon-Dier mixing up the party classics from 7.30pm to 11pm. Last entry 10pm.

Soaking up the sounds at last year's festival

On Saturday, the fun starts at noon with live music from 1pm all the way through to 11pm, featuring Tim Heights, Straight Laces, Jennah, Billy Lee as Tom Jones, and Nightshift. Closing the show will be local favourites Firing Line. Last entry 9pm.

The Beer & Cider Marquee will have an extensive range of more than 60 different real ales and ciders, whilst the Pimm’s and Prosecco tent will also offer gins, mixers and other spirits. As usual, the main bar in the clubhouse will be well stocked and serving the regular beers with a separate soft drinks station.

Following last year’s success, the Rotary Club of Buckingham will be bringing back their Classic Car Show with over 100 entries to feast your eyes on from noon until about 5pm.

Keeping hunger at bay, the line-up of street food vendors will include Tribal Chilli, Jojos Pizza, Greek Gyros, Bandit Street Food, fish and chips, and YOM Vegan.

The entertainment goes on into the evening

The Kidz Zone will feature a number of activities to keep younger ones entertained, with pricing from £2, and there will be free Rugby Tots try-out sessions.

Buckingham’s new mayor, Anja Schaefer, will formally open the event at 2pm on Saturday and Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2) will be raising money.

Please note, under-18s will only be admitted if accompanied by an adult. Only food and alcohol purchased at the event may be consumed on site.

