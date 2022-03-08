Buckingham restaurants win awards for fantastic food - as voted for by the public
Buckingham food lovers have voted for their top five favourite dishes from the town's restaurants.
At the Buckingham Food Fair last month, there was a public competition for people to name their favourite dishes from a Buckingham restaurant.
Out of more than 300 entries receive, Buckingham Town Council picked out the top five dishes receiving the most votes.
The Buckingham Food Fair 2022 recommended venues and dishes are:
Prego - Goats Cheese Pizza
BINN - Chicken Wings
Dipalee Lounge - Chicken Tikka Masala
Black Pepper - Grilled Chicken Wraps
Cornwall Place Kitchen - Gammon, Cheese and Bacon Jam Toastie.
The Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, visited all five venues to meet the teams and congratulate them.
They were also awarded certificates of achievement to display.
Councillor Gateley said: “It was a delight to present certificates to the five restaurants in town chosen by visitors to the Food Fair as their favourite.
"Each nomination included a favourite dish, each one a mouthwatering option.
"A huge well done to all the winners and food venues in Buckingham whose tasty and memorable food helps give Buckingham its well-deserved reputation as a local foodie destination."