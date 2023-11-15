Cornwall Place Kitchen, an independently-owned coffee shop and restaurant based in Buckingham town centre picked up the prize for Best Coffee Business Cafe at the MK Food and Leisure Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual awards, held this year on Sunday 12th November in Milton Keynes, celebrate all areas of hospitality and nominations are accepted from any business with an MK postcode.

After an initial round of nominations from customers held online, a shortlist of ten was created and handed over to the category judges, Wooden Hill Coffee Roasters. In making their selection, the expert judges from Wooden Hill commented on how Cornwall Place Kitchen has created a unique angle on coffee, both in terms of quality and service. They said in their feedback: “Cornwall Place Kitchen sets itself apart in its attentive and confident approach to coffee, its excellent food, and its commitment to a myriad of hospitality experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Their appreciation for coffee shows both in their considered service when it comes to customer preference and their commitment to providing three different samples of coffee, leaning towards a unique speciality experience.

Sarah, George and the Cornwall Place Kitchen team receiving the award

“It's home to a range of evenings and events, from fine dining events to arts and crafts nights; Cornwall Place Kitchen brings cultural texture to the local landscape.

“This is all built on the foundation of great quality produce in its food and its coffee, all glued together by friendly, confident, and knowledgeable service. It's a destination that manages to cater to a wide range of customer needs without losing sight of its own identity and strengths, making it distinct but welcoming.”

Cornwall Place Kitchen, or CPK as it is known to its regulars, is a bustling coffee shop by day and restaurant by night, owned and run by Sarah King and George Spires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a focus on high-quality food, drink and service, CPK brings this all together with its speciality evenings and its exclusive Chef’s Table experience, offering private dining right in the heart of the kitchen. To find out more, visit cornwallplacekitchen.co.uk.

Winning the award represents success not just for CPK, but also for its network of suppliers and loyal customers, which Sarah explained: “We are delighted to win, especially as we celebrated our third birthday also this week.

“Winning is not only for us, it is also for Buckingham as we mostly use independent suppliers from the local area.

“When we first opened our doors, it was something of a leap of faith - especially during repeated lockdowns as a result of the pandemic. However, our customers were brilliant from day one and have stuck with us ever since, so without them, we wouldn’t be here today.”