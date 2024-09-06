Buckingham and Hemel venues named among best Asian restaurants in England

Restaurants in Hemel Hempstead, Buckingham, and Princes Risborough, were all shortlisted by the Asian Restaurants and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2024 team.

Ahead of the annual ARTA ceremony three local businesses have been praised by the awards organisers.

This year’s showcase takes place on 6 October at London’s Royal Lancaster, it aims to promote the best of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK.

The Dipalee Lounge in Buckingham was a regional restaurant of the year winner, The Cochin Indian Restaurant was shortlisted for the best restaurant in Hertfordshire award, and the Radhuni Lounge Restaurant in Princes Risborough was also a regional finalist for best restaurant.

Next month’s ceremony will be hosted by Samantha Simmonds, BBC journalist and broadcaster, and Paul Martin, magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle.

ARTA’s judging panel are looking for restaurants that display excellence, craft, and creativity, with winners being announced in regional and national competitions.

Nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, plus social media followings, food and hygiene ratings, and a final judgement from the ARTA panel.

Among the top prizes on offer are: is the National Champion of the Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year and National and Regional Chefs of the Year, plus National and Regional Takeaway of the Year, and National Newcomer of The Year. In total, over 1,250 restaurants and takeaways will be featured by the awards team.

According to ARTA data, the UK’s curry industry contribution accounts for a fifth of the restaurants in the UK dating back to the 1800s.

ARTA founder, Mohammed Munim, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit. “To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on 6 October.”