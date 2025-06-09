Bourne End residents set to experience the ultimate summertime indulgence at The Spade Oak

The Signature Sunday Sharing Roast

A Bourne End pub is helping locals celebrate summer in style with a special summer solstice event.

From leisurely lunches with friends, to lavish dinners marking special milestones, The Spade Oak, on Coldmoorholme Lane, offers an inviting space for every occasion – whether it’s a celebratory champagne toast on Friday night, a relaxed afternoon barista-made coffee, or a well-earned mid-week treat as you soak up the sun in the pub’s beautiful beer garden.

On Saturday 21st June from 12pm the pub is hosting a delicious barbecue complete with live music and family-friendly activities.

The Spade Oak is also a fantastic location to enjoy a well-earned refreshing drink or tasty meal after a long walk, conveniently located only a short walk from the nearby River Thames – what's more, the pub’s outdoor seating and bar area are both dog-friendly so your furry-friends can join.

For guests looking for private dining, the pub has 2 rooms which can be booked for events, including a dining room with bifold doors opening onto the garden and a cosy ‘snug’ which can seat up to 35 guests.

The pub's vibrant menu offers a range of crisp, nourishing salads, tantalising vegan delights and sumptuous sharing boards, alongside elevated pub classics such as freshly battered line-caught cod & chips and a tender 30 day-aged 10oz rib-eye steak. The new Signature Sunday Sharing Roast – a decadent sharing experience for two – showcases the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat.

A revamped drinks menu also features new additions to the charming pub’s already extensive champagne and wine list, as well as sweet and zesty cocktails perfect for summer evenings and a whole range of ‘mocktails’.

Lauren Carroll, General Manager at The Spade Oak, said: “The Spade Oak, is a true hidden gem here in Bourne End – and it’s easy to see why, with our beer garden which basks in the sun all day long to our great social calendar!

“On behalf of the whole team here at The Spade Oak, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to both familiar faces and new guests and we look forward to making your next occasion, no matter how big or small, a truly premium experience!”

To explore the full menu and join The Spade Oak’s mailing list to keep up to date with upcoming events and receive exclusive rewards, including a complimentary starter or dessert just for signing up, visit www.thespadeoak.co.uk/signup