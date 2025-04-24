Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The giveaway is part of a Bella Appreciation Day 🍕

Bella Italia is set to host a Bella Appreciation Day

Anyone named Bella will be given £100 to spend

The offer will run for one day only, on Wednesday April 30

Italian restaurant chain Bella Italia is set to launch a huge giveaway as part of a Bella Appreciation Day.

Bella Italia has chosen Wednesday April 30 as Bella Appreciation Day, which will see the Italian restaurant chain give away £100 to spend at Bella Italia restaurants.

For no reason other than to appreciate fellow Bella’s, the restaurant will be rewarding those named Bella with the £100 to spend.

But it’s not only those with their given name as Bella that will be able to redeem, as those with names that can be shortened to Bella, such as Arabella and Isobella can also be able to take advantage of the giveaway.

A spokesperson for Bella Italia said: “We love Bellas. We love them so much, in fact, that we’ve decided to dedicate an entire day to them.

“If you’re a Bella we want to celebrate you and our way of saying ‘grazie’. So, if you’re a Bella, grab your ID, bring your appetite, and let’s make April 30 a day to remember.”

To receive the £100 to spend at Bella Italia, all Bella’s need to do is show valid identification to prove their name at the restaurant. Bella’s will then be given a £100 voucher to spend at the restaurant on the day.

Bella Italia has launched Bella Appreciation Day as part of its ‘Feel Bella’ initiative, which celebrates the joy of dining with loved ones.

Bella Italia serves up a wide range of classic Italian dishes including hand-stretched pizzas, delicious pastas, indulgent desserts and signature cocktails, all of which can be redeemed with the £100 voucher.

The offer is only available for dine-in guests on Wednesday April 30. The voucher must be redeemed and used on the same day. For more information and terms and conditions of the offer, please visit the Bella Italia website.

