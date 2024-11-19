Aylesbury's newest Italian restaurant celebrates 'busy' opening month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Aylesbury’s newest Italian restaurant have been blown away by the positive response they have enjoyed from the local community.

Aurelia opened on the Exchange in Aylesbury in late October and has already built a strong reputation within the town.

It is a family-run business offering Italian dishes with a Mediterranean twist, it also has a breakfast menu, and offers a private function area.

Restaurant manager, Lucia, said: “It’s going very well. People love it. We’ve received very positive feedback. And we are getting busy, especially on the weekends, sometimes there is queue outside.”

The team at Aurelia in Aylesbury

Aurelia was given the vacant unit in Aylesbury’s premium dining quarter, one that had sat vacant for over a year.

Lucia added: “Our concept is offering fresh food, freshly made, with really high-quality ingredients, which are mostly Italian, at affordable prices. I feel like there is nothing like that in Aylesbury right now. People get the concept and love it. We’ve got a lot of returning customers as well.

"Mostly people like the atmosphere we offer. It’s really calm, chill, so it’s good for people to gather for meetings, or just to have a coffee, or they can work as well with their laptops. Sometimes in the mornings people sit for hours.”

A lot of work has gone into creating the high quality decor and ambient setting of the restaurant, work on the restaurant began in 2023, Lucia revealed. She said: “The owners started to think about this project over a year ago. It took quite long. It’s a detailed design, [that gives an impression] of luxury, when people see it from outside they are quite impressed. Decor was the first thing the owner wanted to think about.”

Getting the right decor was of great importance for the restaurant's owners

Lucia has moved over from London to Aylesbury to work at the restaurant. She explained that a majority of the people working at the venue are connected to the ownership group and it is a family business, but local hires were made and given full training before the restaurant was opened to the public.

Aurelia’s menu contains freshly made pizzas, which are hand-stretched to around 12 inches in size, as well as a number of pasta plates.