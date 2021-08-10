Aylesbury village pub raises thousands during busking night headlined by Tony Hadley

Tony Hadley was the surprise headliner at a one-off busking night at Dinton Hermit Pub, helping raise thousands for charity.

The former Spandau Ballet star was an unannounced performer at the fundraising night, in total £4115 was raised for PACE.

PACE is an Aylesbury-based charity and special school which supports youngsters with motor disorders, such as cerebral palsy.

Tony Hadley and Richie Barrett

An event spokesperson says the '80s popstar, who lives locally, was inspired to perform at the pub after learning of the events it ran in July.

Hadley wanted to get involved after hearing of weekly, ‘Buskin’@The Dinton’ shows which provided live music to customers, who would have been starved of such performances during lockdown.

These special musical evenings took place at the pub once a week throughout July.

The famous musician performed an acoustic set with his long-time guitarist, Richie Barrett.

The Dinton Hermit owner Paul Mitchell and Caroline Bennett director of fundraising at PACE

The event was a sell out, but tickets were sold 'discreetly' organisers say, with local people turning out with no knowledge they'd see one of the most famous members of the community.

Pub owner Paul Mitchell commented: "We were so privileged to host Tony and thank him and Richie for such a memorable evening. Thanks also to our very generous customers for all their donations which we were very happy to boost with our own donation as well as the profits from the evening’s takings."

The Dinton Hermit is part of the Moogies pub group which has chosen PACE as its nominated charity, Paul stated this was one of many events designed to raise funds for its causes.

Tony Hadley said: "It’s always a pleasure to support the local community and such a worthy charity. It’s not very often I get to perform to such an intimate audience, and I am delighted to have helped raise such an amazing amount."

The Dinton Hermitt