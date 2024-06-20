Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New analysis of TripAdvisor reviews has named a restaurant in Aylesbury Vale as the best one in Buckinghamshire.

Two companies have come together to produce a table of the top 10 restaurants in Buckinghamshire according to TripAdvisor reviews.

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery found that RajBhuj Indian restaurant in Stone had the best overall rating.

Other restaurants on the top 10 included Radhuni Lounge in Princes Risborough and the Harvester in Eastlake, Milton Keynes.

all rankings are based on TripAdvisor reviews. Photo taken by Samuel Foster.

A representative of the companies selected all restaurants in Buckinghamshire on the recommendation website and filtered them by overall customer rating.

Here is the table:

Restaurant Area Cuisine Rajbhuj Stone Indian Bistro Live MK Milton Keynes International, British Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Cocktail Bar High Wycombe Mediterranean, Turkish Coco Tamarind Askett Indian, Asian Bombay Palace High Wycombe Indian, Asian Radhuni Lounge Restaurant Princes Risborough Indian, Asian Ottoman Kitchen Woburn Sands Mediterranean, Turkish TGI Fridays - High Wycombe High Wycombe American, Bar Harvester Eastlake Milton Keynes Bar, Barbecue DARMON deli Amersham French

Rajbhuj currently has a perfect rating on TripAdvisor based on 327 reviews. One recent reviewer, who gave the restaurant top marks said: “A nice atmosphere, friendly welcome by smart staff. The food was excellent quality each dish tasted nice, great friendly service no complaints.”

Rajbhuj offers both an eat in and take out service, with customers advised to book tables at the Indian eatery in advance.