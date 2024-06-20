Aylesbury Vale restaurant named best in Bucks by new TripAdvisor chart
Two companies have come together to produce a table of the top 10 restaurants in Buckinghamshire according to TripAdvisor reviews.
MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery found that RajBhuj Indian restaurant in Stone had the best overall rating.
Other restaurants on the top 10 included Radhuni Lounge in Princes Risborough and the Harvester in Eastlake, Milton Keynes.
A representative of the companies selected all restaurants in Buckinghamshire on the recommendation website and filtered them by overall customer rating.
Here is the table:
|
Restaurant
|Area
|Cuisine
|Rajbhuj
|Stone
|Indian
|Bistro Live MK
|Milton Keynes
|International, British
|Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
|High Wycombe
|Mediterranean, Turkish
|Coco Tamarind
|Askett
|Indian, Asian
|Bombay Palace
|High Wycombe
|Indian, Asian
|Radhuni Lounge Restaurant
|Princes Risborough
|Indian, Asian
|Ottoman Kitchen
|Woburn Sands
|Mediterranean, Turkish
|TGI Fridays - High Wycombe
|High Wycombe
|American, Bar
|Harvester Eastlake
|Milton Keynes
|Bar, Barbecue
|DARMON deli
|Amersham
|French
Rajbhuj currently has a perfect rating on TripAdvisor based on 327 reviews. One recent reviewer, who gave the restaurant top marks said: “A nice atmosphere, friendly welcome by smart staff. The food was excellent quality each dish tasted nice, great friendly service no complaints.”
Rajbhuj offers both an eat in and take out service, with customers advised to book tables at the Indian eatery in advance.
The Stone restaurant averages a five in all of TripAdvisors main categories, scoring a 4.9 for its food and service, a 4.8 for value, and a 4.9 for atmosphere.