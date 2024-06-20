Aylesbury Vale restaurant named best in Bucks by new TripAdvisor chart

By James Lowson
Published 20th Jun 2024, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
New analysis of TripAdvisor reviews has named a restaurant in Aylesbury Vale as the best one in Buckinghamshire.

Two companies have come together to produce a table of the top 10 restaurants in Buckinghamshire according to TripAdvisor reviews.

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery found that RajBhuj Indian restaurant in Stone had the best overall rating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other restaurants on the top 10 included Radhuni Lounge in Princes Risborough and the Harvester in Eastlake, Milton Keynes.

all rankings are based on TripAdvisor reviews. Photo taken by Samuel Foster.all rankings are based on TripAdvisor reviews. Photo taken by Samuel Foster.
all rankings are based on TripAdvisor reviews. Photo taken by Samuel Foster.

A representative of the companies selected all restaurants in Buckinghamshire on the recommendation website and filtered them by overall customer rating.

Here is the table:

Restaurant

 Area Cuisine
Rajbhuj Stone Indian
Bistro Live MK Milton Keynes International, British
Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Cocktail Bar High Wycombe Mediterranean, Turkish
Coco Tamarind Askett Indian, Asian
Bombay Palace High Wycombe Indian, Asian
Radhuni Lounge Restaurant Princes Risborough Indian, Asian
Ottoman Kitchen Woburn Sands Mediterranean, Turkish
TGI Fridays - High Wycombe High Wycombe American, Bar
Harvester Eastlake Milton Keynes Bar, Barbecue
DARMON deli Amersham French

Rajbhuj currently has a perfect rating on TripAdvisor based on 327 reviews. One recent reviewer, who gave the restaurant top marks said: “A nice atmosphere, friendly welcome by smart staff. The food was excellent quality each dish tasted nice, great friendly service no complaints.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rajbhuj offers both an eat in and take out service, with customers advised to book tables at the Indian eatery in advance.

The Stone restaurant averages a five in all of TripAdvisors main categories, scoring a 4.9 for its food and service, a 4.8 for value, and a 4.9 for atmosphere.

Related topics:TripAdvisorBuckinghamshireAylesbury Vale