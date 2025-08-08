Aylesbury pub licence under review following noise nuisance complaints

Bucks Council is reviewing the licence it has given to a pub in Aylesbury in regards to noise complaints submitted to the council.

A review into the Bricklayers Arms was issued by Bucks Council on Monday.

Bucks Council has confirmed that the review was authorised after an investigation into noise nuisance complaints, found evidence supporting the existence of a statutory nuisance.

According to the review, which can be viewed on the council’s public register here, the bar is under investigation for failing legal duties set out under the Licensing Act 2003. A spokesperson for the bar, which remains still open, has asked its customers to support the bar by objecting to the council’s review. They also revealed the actions the pub takes to try and limit disruption.

The Bricklayers Arms is 500 years old. It prides itself on offering a traditional pub setting.

The bar on Walton Street had its licence extended until 1am allowing its garden to stay open later. The spokesperson added: “Any live music performances we have at the pub finish by 10pm. We currently call last orders on a Friday and Saturday night at 11.30, so we are closed before 1am.”

They also said: “We desperately want to be able to keep the music in the garden. This is hugely popular, and are keen to continue having music on for our customers.”

Bucks Council’s review says the pub was served with a section noise abatement notice last month. According to the council’s findings its environmental health team has gathered evidence that its notice was breached.The team is seeking further action to resolve the issues it has discovered with the pub.

The pub is a 17th century building and has served customers in Aylesbury for decades.