Aylesbury pub launches free breakfasts for children throughout the summer holidays

The Hungry Horse in Aylesbury is offering free breakfasts to children throughout the summer holidays.

The pub chain has extended this offer to all its pubs including venues in Milton Keynes the offer is available every day between 8am-12pm.

There is one catch, to qualify for a free breakfast a parent or guardian of the children needs to spend at least £2.99 on an adult meal in the pub.

Hungry Horse

A spokesperson for the pub chain has calculated that if a family of four all wanted a full English breakfast, it would cost a total of £1.50 per head.

The newly launched breakfast menu also includes: 'breakfast in bread', an entire hollowed loaf loaded with full traditional full English food. A Granola Sundae with layers of blueberry muffin, yoghurt, berries, honey and granola.

The children's jam on toast and other breakfast dishes up to the value of £2.29 for free.

Rob Calderbank, business unit director at Hungry Horse, said: “Big days deserve a big breakfast and now that we can get out and enjoy a summer packed with activities, we wanted to provide the perfect way to start the day with great value for families during the holidays.

“Hungry Horse is big on breakfast, and whether it’s a quick pit stop before a busy day or a leisurely morning with the kids, we’re delighted to offer a deal that means parents, grandparents and guardians can treat themselves and the little ones to a great breakfast and get to stretch those summer funds a little further.”

This offer is live now and will be available until September 1 and is subject to one free kids’ breakfast for every adult breakfast dish purchased. Prices differ from pub to pub so check your local Hungry Horse for further details.