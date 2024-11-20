Aylesbury contestant reaches final of Great British Bake Off's 15th season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Great British Bake Off contestant from Aylesbury is on the brink of becoming the show’s 15th champion.

Former Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School student, Dylan Bachelet, is through to next week’s final.

In yesterday evening’s episode (19 November), the 20-year-old advanced alongside Christiaan de Vries, and Georgie Grasso.

Gill Howard was voted off the show by veteran judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood who saved Aylesbury’s star cook despite a difficult week.

Dylan has reached the final of season 15 of The Great British Bake Off

For the semi-finals and ninth show in the series, the four remaining bakers had to complete one of the most challenging disciplines in baking - patisserie. They were tasked with creating breakfast pastries in the signature challenge, a tricky opera cake in the technical, and impressive entremets in the showstopper.

Dylan received heavy criticism for his ‘signature’ plate and admitted it was “one of the worst things I've made on the show”.

Viewers however, have been consistently impressed by the young cook, who has previously been given ‘Star Baker’ awards and rare praise from the iconic Paul Hollywood.

Last week viewers on X expressed their dismay upon learning he was still only 20. One person wrote on social media: “Dylan is in another league! And only 20? ! ? #GBBO". Another said: "It's actually ridiculous how incredible Dylan is at 20. He is going to have a sensational career #GBBO."

His dashing good looks have also been praised online with other X users comparing him to Orlando Bloom.

Dylan also won the second challenge on last night’s show, before Christiaan excelled in the showstopper showcase.

But last night’s episode will be best remembered for fellow semi-finalist Georgina’s threat to leave the show. She was on the brink of walking off set, before presenter Alison Hammond, inspired the baker to carry on.

The 15th season of The Great British Bake Off concludes at 8pm on Channel 4.

Prior to entering the show, Dylan was working in retail, and recently completed a gap year where he travelled through South East Asia.

He told Channel 4 his other interests include skateboarding, 90s PCs and vintage cars. He is also a keen painter.