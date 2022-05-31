Aylesbury-based catering company wins national award

Eat to the Beat which is based in Aston Clinton, were crowned the Favourite Catering Company 2022 at this year’s TPi Awards.

Representatives from the Bucks-based catering company attended a sparkling event at London’s Battersea Evolution.

In total, over 1,200 people attended the event that saw 30 awards presented on the night.

Eat to the Beat has enjoyed excellent success at the live production industry annual awards, so much so that the company was entered into its Hall of Fame back in 2015.

The TPI Awards aims to acknowledge people from all corners of the live music business and wider event production community.

It is seen as a chance to recognise successful individuals and service companies working within the industry.

Eat to the Beat’s global operations director, Mary Shelley-Smith, said: “It was fantastic to win the Favourite Catering Company award on its return and regain our title.

"It’s always been a firm favourite with the team and it’s particularly special as winners are selected via an industry vote.

"It speaks volumes about the food and service we deliver and acknowledges the hard work of every single member of the team.”

Eat to the Beat specialises in catering support for major musical artists.

Previous clients include: the Eagles and Coldplay, while the team has also set up at internationally renowned festivals such as Glastonbury and Isle of Wight.

Eat to the Beat has also providing food for film and television sets.

Global Infusion Group is the larger company which Eat to the Beat makes up a part of.

Global Infusion Group’s CEO, Bonnie May added: “It’s been an incredibly difficult few years for the industry and we’ve faced more challenges than most with the sudden loss of our founder Tony Laurenson in January 2020.

"We pledged that we would ‘ride on…’, work hard and continue to deliver on his legacy.