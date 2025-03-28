Aviation Gin | Aviation Gin

Aviation Gin is now £22 in Amazon's Spring Sale – 20% off one of the top-rated craft gins. Gin Mare is also reduced.

Aviation American Gin has dropped to just £22, down from £27.44. That's a solid 20% discount on a bottle that rarely sees much movement on price.

Why it stands out

Made in Portland, Oregon, Aviation Gin is a New Western-style dry gin that steps back from traditional juniper-heavy flavour and instead highlights a more balanced botanical mix. Expect notes of cardamom, French lavender, coriander, orange peel and sarsaparilla — all blended to create a smooth, versatile gin made with cocktails in mind.

It's an excellent pick for anyone who enjoys a more floral or citrus-led gin, and it works beautifully in a classic G&T with pink grapefruit or in its namesake cocktail, the Aviation.

Alternative bargain: Gin Mare down to £30.99

Gin Mare | Gin Mare

Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin, now £30.99 (was £38) — an 18% saving. Distilled in Spain, it uses savoury botanicals like rosemary, thyme, basil and olives to give it a herbaceous, coastal flavour profile. It's a fantastic option for fans of drier, more complex gins and makes a standout G&T.

Aviation Gin at £22 is arguably the best-value gin deal in the Amazon Spring Sale this year. It's ideal for cocktail lovers or anyone looking to try a softer, more botanical-forward gin. Gin Mare also offers excellent value for those after something savoury and distinctive.