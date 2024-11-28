The deal includes soup, roll, tea and coffee 🍵

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda has relaunched its £1 winter warmer deal to support people aged over 60 in the cold months

The deal will run alongside Asda’s Kids Eat for £1 deal

Both deals are available at all 205 Asda cafes

Supermarket giant Asda is bringing back its £1 winter warmer meal deal, which includes soup, roll and unlimited tea and coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we are currently experiencing bouts of cold weather, we are consuming foods and drinks that will warm us up.

To support people aged over 60 who continue to face financial hardship over the winter months, Asda has relaunched its winter warmer meal deal.

The deal has already proven to be successful, with 60,000 meals sold during the first two weeks of the launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1 winter warmer deal was first introduced in November 2022 in a bid to support older customers affected by the cost of living crisis. During its original launch, 1.2 million meals were served.

Launched on Friday November 1, 2024, the winter warmer meal deal will include soup (tomato, chicken or vegetable), a roll and unlimited tea and coffee, which can be purchased for only £1.

The deal will run until Friday February 28, 2025 to ensure pensioners are kept warm during the colder months. However, Asda has also launched the deal to encourage social interaction.

Asda sells 60k of its £1 winter warmer deal - where you can get it and end date (Photo: Alan - stock.adobe.com) | Alan - stock.adobe.com

Asda’s Community and Customer champions are inviting people over the age of 60s to its Chatty Café, where they can enjoy the £1 winter warmer deal, while chatting to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1 winter warmer deal will be available all day, every day, running alongside the Kids Eat for £1 offer.

Ian McEvans, Asda’s Commercial Vice President Fresh and Frozen said: “We know winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they continue to worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and on a fixed income.

"We’ve already served 60,000 meals to the over 60’s in the first two weeks, and since its launch 1.2 million meals have been sold showing the vital need for this initiative. By bringing Winter Warmers back for 2024 and extending it until February we hope it will prove just as impactful across the winter months for those who need it most.”

Both the £1 winter warmer and the Kids Eat for £1 deals are available across all of Asda’s 205 cafes located across the UK.